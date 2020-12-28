After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav is all set to introduce us to the phenomenal cast of this riveting political drama. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled some exceptional character looks of the ensemble including Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

Never seen before in such a staggering avatar, the posters truly uncover the powerful roles that every character entails in the upcoming gripping story.

The 9-episode series, Tandav marks the creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s exciting debut in the digital streaming world and will rest assured leave the audience astounded.

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories from January 15th onwards.

Saif Ali Khan happens to be the flag bearer for the A-listers from the Hindi film industry joining the digital world. The actor created a whirlpool and garnered praises from critics and audience in abundance for his show Sacred Games that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

