Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says working on the upcoming web series, Tandav, was a ride into nostalgia, as he got to revisit his college days.

“I re-lived my college days with ‘Tandav’. We shot a lot of college sequences in the same college and hostel where I studied and lived, in Delhi University North Campus. College days are the building blocks of your life you can’t easily forget. You spend lots of time on the college campus with friends, free of all worries and problems, just having fun and not realising how many memories you’re making in the process. And that’s what ‘Tandav’ did for me,” Zeeshan shared.

“It surrounded me with a wave of nostalgia that brought back a herd of emotions attached to it. It was fun shooting in a real college space – we shot 85 per cent of the college scenes in one go. Shooting on campus made me reminisce about the good old days when my friends and I didn’t have much money in our pockets, but we had a lot of life in our hearts. Our staple diet was ‘garam’ chai with Maggi and pulling pranks on classmates, and through ‘Tandav’ I got to relive my prime days again,” he added.

The actor continued: “We also shot some sequences in the local theatres of Mandi House. So, I relived my theatre days as well. The best part was going back to the same place where I started years ago.”

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will make his digital debut with “Tandav”.

Created and directed by Zafar, the nine-part political series features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Set in Delhi, “Tandav” will take viewers inside the closed corridors of power and uncover the manipulations. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

