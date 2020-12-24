Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay is currently impressing all with his performance as a detective in the latest ZEE5 web series, Black Widows. The actor plays detective Pankaj Mishra, a man who aims to connect the dots and solve the mysterious death of three men, where the wives are suspects.

Parambrata recently opened up and said the notion of an unhappy marriage can be looked at from two perspectives – a man’s as well as a woman’s. Read on to know what he said.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay said, “A lot of many marriages we get to see are unhappy and it’s just that we don’t get to understand these. Marriages can be unhappy from either perspective, it can be unhappy from a man’s side and it sometimes from woman’s side. In Black Widows, we deal with marriages that are unhappy from a woman’s perspective. I think it is very important how this particular series takes on abusive marriages in a dark as well as a comic tone. Abusive marriages are hard facts of modern existence.”

Recently, Mona Singh opened up about Black Widows saying, “I haven’t watched the original show because ours is Indianised, and what happens when you watch the original is you try to imitate the same. I didn’t want to do that I just wanted to keep it as real as possible.” Fo the unversed, the show is a remake of a Nordic series of the same name.

Black Widows is about three women trapped in unhappy marriages. The series follows what happens when they choose to take a drastic step to get out of the situation. The show is directed by Birsa Dasgupta. It features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Aamir Ali. The show is available for streaming on ZEE5.

