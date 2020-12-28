Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon made a dreamy pair, but that is now just the past. The couple was a part of Bigg Boss 7 and created a lot of noise over their romance. However, things turned upside down soon after they came out of the house and the couple called it quits.

For the unversed, Gauahar tied the knot in a grand ceremony with Zaid Darbar last week. While the guestlist remained limited owing to the pandemic, many close friends including Hina Khan, Diandra Soares amongst others were sent greetings. Others including Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina Darira were seen being a part of the celebrations.

As soon as the news of Gauahar Khan getting married to Zaid Darbar came out, all eyes were on Kushal Tandon. He even broke his silence on the same mentioning that he’s glad to see her happy. But life had its own twist when the Bigg Boss 7 couple accidentally bumped into each other in a flight.

Gauahar Khan had jetted off to Lucknow for work commitments days after her wedding with Zaid Darbar. Accidentally, Kushal Tandon was on the same flight too! The Beyhadh actor himself revealed it all on his Instagram story that featured him in the flight with the newlywed actress.

He could be heard saying, “I’m travelling to a destination and I have met my sweet old friend who has just got married and she is sitting next to me. We met by chance. I’m not stalking her. I’m going to my hometown and she is going for a shoot. But I’m so happy for her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan!

“It’s a sign that I had to wish you in person,” Kushal Tandon adds, to which Gauahar Khan laughs.

Check out the viral video below:

