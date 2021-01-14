Sonu Sood amid receiving appreciation for his outstanding work during the pandemic found himself in the lap of controversy in the starting of 2021. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued notice against him regarding his property situated in the heart of the city. Turns out, the actor after a lot being said about the row has decided to speak up and put his side of the story. Read on to know what Sood exactly wants to say about the same. Scroll down.

For the unversed, the BMC has sent a legal notice to Sonu Sood. As per the notice, Sonu has allegedly converted a residential tower into a hotel without taking permission from the authority. The actor has now decided to speak up on the same and narrate his side of the story.

As per a report Sonu Sood has spoken about the allegations. He said that he respects the authorities and abides by their rules and regulations. He said that he has filed a petition in the court and henceforth follow what instructions given by the court. In a chat with ABP Live, he said, “I respect the BMC, who have made our Mumbai ‘amazing’. I have followed all the rules from my side and if there is a scope for improvement, I will try to correct it. I have filed a petition for the case in the court. I will sincerely follow the instructions given by the court and walk on the same path. I will obey all laws and regulations.”

Responding to the petition filed by Sonu Sood, BMC in an affidavit called Sood a ‘Habitual Offender’. They alleged that they had warned the actor to stop the unpermitted construction then, but he did not listen and continued. Sonu also spoke about this allegation as he said, “Like I have mentioned before, the matter is in the court and I will follow all the rules as per their guidance. There is nothing above the court. I have always followed and respected the rules and will continue to do so.”

Apart from all this, what brought the negative limelight to Sonu Sood was his meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar amid his tussle with BMC. Clarifying that he said, “It was a normal meeting. I had plans to meet him since a long time. I met him and took his blessings. He is also doing a wonderful job. He also praised me for helping the stranded migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was just a normal meeting. We didn’t talk about my dispute with BMC during our conversation.”

Now it all depends on what decision the court takes in the Sonu Sood Vs BMC row. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

