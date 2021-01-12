Actor Sonu Sood is excited to feature in his first music video. He says the video, Pagal Nahi hona, is dedicated to armymen.

In the song by Sunanda Sharma, Sonu features as an army officer. The romantic ballad is composed by Avvy Sra, with lyrics penned by Jaani.

“This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. ‘Pagal nahi hona’ is dedicated to all army men and their ladylove. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully,” Sonu said.

The actor-philanthropist will feature in the video along with the singer. The first look of the song was unveiled on Monday. In the still, he is seen hugging his on-screen ladylove.

Talking about the track, Sunanda said: “‘Pagal Nahi Hona’ is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone’s heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him on board.”

Sonu Sood never envisioned that there would be a book about him someday, adding that he misses his mother when such a thing is happening.

Sonu has written a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled ‘I Am No Messiah’, the book is written in the first person. It reveals the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

While talking about writing his book, Sonu Sood told IANS, “It has turned out to be very special because I never realised that one day, I will do something, on which a book will be written on me, where I can share my experiences, share all the moments where I connected with millions of people across the globe,” Sonu told IANS, on writing the book.

Sonu Sood added, “Now, putting everything on paper… my mom, who was a professor, always used to tell me to write about my experiences, whenever you feel they are special because they will stay with you forever. With so many things happening, you tend to forget those experiences, but you can always go back to those pages and revisit those times.”

The actor continued: “I wish she was around and she would have been a proud mother if she would have read the book. Today, I miss her more. I thank my parents for teaching me, guiding me and praying for me, which is helping me.”

