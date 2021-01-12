As fans were eager for Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master to be released in theatres this Pongal, a few scenes from the film have been leaked and are all over the Internet. Soon after film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and urged fans not to watch them or share them but to wait for the film to be released in theatres.

The filmmaker on Twitter wrote, “Dear all It’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” Take a look at the tweet below:

It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

While fans have been supportive, a report from Sify stated that the source of the leak has been identified. Reportedly, it was a staffer from Sony who leaked the video. Now the makers are planning to take action against the company for letting it happen.

Ever since the leak was reported, the makers of the film have been getting support from the biggies of South cinema. #WeStandWithMaster began trending on Twitter. A Twitter user “Please Don’t Try To Make Someone’s Hard Work Waste, Just Think Once Before Doing Piracy. We Request All Our DBoss Fans To Report, If You Incase Find Any Leaked Videos Of #Master #WeStandWithMaster #masterleaked.”

While another user wrote, “This Not Just A Movie Its A Life For Many People From Movie Technicians To All Distributors. The First Big Film That Is Coming To Revive The Whole Industry. My Sincere Request To Everyone. Not Spread Any Leaked Videos #WeStandWithMaster #VikramFansSupportsMaster.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Master is produced by XB Film Creators. In the film, Thalapathy Vijay will play the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be the leading lady in the film. Apart from them, the film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das in important roles.

Initially, the film was supposed to be released in Summer 2020. However, due to lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic the release of the film was delayed. Now the film is finally releasing the Hindu harvest festival of South India, Pongal.

