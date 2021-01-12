2020 has proved to be the year which most of us will not forget. But, now that we have survived it and stepped into 2021, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that we have literally made history. Anyway, most of our plans got canned in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you believe it, even Ranbir Kapoor would have been married had this pandemic not hit (to Alia Bhatt off course).

So today, we at Koimoi thought of making a list of possible Jodis who are most likely to get married in 2021. From Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt in Bollywood to Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin in TV, here are some much in love couples who we cannot wait to see as husband and wife.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

Now, this is one Jodi who has to be on the top of our list after Ranbir finally called Alia as his Girlfriend in Rajeev Masand’s interview. Had the pandemic not hit, Alia would have become Mrs. Kapoor till now. So it goes without saying that now that this Kapoor lad has finally decided to settle down, it is going to happen soon and in all probability in 2021.

Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin

Aly gave us all a glimpse of what true love looks like when his ladylove Jasmin was stepping out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Even the host Salman Khan was left in tears after looking at the painful separation. Now if this isn’t love then what is? Well, Jasmin, after stepping out of the house has revealed that if everything falls into place, she will get married to Aly.

Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor

It is high time now that these two should get married. Although the couple has never publicly spoken about their relationship, their social media pictures are proof that they are head over heels in love with each other.

Eijaz Khan – Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss house has given rise to more than one Jodi this season. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are already one of them, and the other one is Eijaz and Pavitra. Their love blossomed after Pavitra was evicted, but in a recent episode the actress stepped in the house to surprise Eijaz and what happened next has all our hearts. The proposal looked as if even this Jodi is most likely to get married this year.

Sushmita Sen – Rohman Shawl

The actress who has won several hearts with her gorgeous smile has got Rohman floored on her too. Now that Sush has made her relationship with Rohman official, we are sure that the wedding bells will ring soon. Even Sushmita’s daughters have accepted Rohman as a part of their family, and we love to see the picture-perfect family they have become.

So, who do you want to see getting married first? Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor or Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin? Tell us in the comments below.

