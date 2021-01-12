WWE has suffered a major blow during the peak of COVID-19 but slowly got on track after adapting to some new changes. Now, when everything was going normal, the news of Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID has left fans worried.

The company, as well as the Scottish Psychopath, confirmed the news. Earlier today, WWE released a statement sharing that McIntyre has been placed under quarantine. Not just that, a few hours ago, the superstar left a message for fans on Monday Night RAW.

As per the pre-recorded segment, Drew McIntyre shared that he has been contracted with COVID-19 and the virus needs to be taken seriously. Talking about the positive side, he revealed of being asymptomatic and made a promise of returning very soon.

"I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly." — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Pd2vQHyUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

For the unversed, Drew McIntyre has been booked against Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Let’s hope the champ recovers speedily and treat his fans in the pay-per-view which will take place on 31st January 2021.

Drew McIntyre has always been the chosen one but it’s his second run in WWE, during which he gained huge popularity. The important factor for such a big push is his major transformation of the physique. Recently in a talk with 411Mania, Drew spoke about his fitness routine. He stated that nutrition as the biggest game-changer. He confessed to not following any particular diet. He also stated that he has cut down on night out plans for his nutrition.

“For my weekly training, I use an app that trainer Rob McIntyre (no relation) created. It’s one that I and a bunch of WWE superstars use. For four days a week, it’s a plan of working with weights, but you can never predict what it’s going to be because every six weeks the program changes dramatically. I’ve developed a good stretching program, which is vital for injury prevention, with different rehab moves as well as dynamic and static movements,” McIntyre added.

