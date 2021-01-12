The violence in the US Capitol has shaken the entire nation and the globe. In the last week, Donald Trump supporters siege the capitol. Many celebs expressed their anger against the ruckus and demanded a ban on Trump’s social media accounts to stop him from influencing his supporters. Amidst all, now, Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has demanded a YouTube ban on the US’ 45th president.

For the unversed, the capitol siege has resulted in five tragic deaths, including one police officer. Considering the growing outrage, Twitter and other social media platforms have suspended Trump’s official accounts. They are also keeping a track on users spreading fake news or any kind of provoking messages. Many celebs and netizens have welcomed this move, but the Borat actor thinks that the job isn’t done fully.

Tagging Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Sacha Baron Cohen has urged to take a right action by banning Donald Trump on YouTube too. He made a valid point that Trump enjoys millions of followers on the streaming platform, thus availing him a platform to provoke his crazy supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Sacha Baron Cohen wrote, “Virtually every social media company has removed Trump…EXCEPT YouTube. Trump’s YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people! Retweet and tell @Google,

@sundarpichai, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki–do the right thing! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy.”

Virtually every social media company has removed Trump…EXCEPT YouTube. Trump’s YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people! Retweet and tell @Google, @sundarpichai, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki–do the right thing! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/GHiUJqnTbw — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 11, 2021

Now, that’s a point well made by Sacha Baron Cohen and YouTube must take appropriate action.

Recently, during an episode of KCRW’s “The Business” weekly podcast, George Clooney opened up about the attack on Capitol Hill in the US by supporters of Donald Trump.

“It’s devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way. But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what’s the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel’s back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered,” Clooney said.

