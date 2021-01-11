We all have our guilty pleasure shows and Friends happen to be mine. If nothing is going according to my plan, I just take a pause, deep breath and watch the show. That’s how I deal with my problems. Haha, yes. There are numerous times when Ross, Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey & Phoebe have made us laugh but there have also been moments when we have cried our heart out to it.

Today, we look at those top 5 moments from the show, where the cast including Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have made us all cry with them.

Ross & Rachel Confessing Their Love For Each Other :

This happened during season 2 episode 7, where Ross and Rachel finally come out clean about having feelings for each other and kiss at the coffee shop. I don’t know about y’all but I cried my heart out to it. I mean, how can you not?

When Chandler Moves Out Of Joey’s Apartment :

This happened during season 6 episodes 6 and 7 when everyone gets to know about Chandler & Monica’s relationship and when they decide to live together. Chandler then moves out of Joey’s apartment and the way Joey hugs him and holds onto him although he’s just gonna live next door to his friends, had me in tears. This kind of friendship is RARE.

Phoebe & Mike’s Breakup :

Phoebe is someone who has had the roughest life among all the FRIENDS. She breaks up with the love of her life Mike in season 9 episode 16 and unlike all the other heartbreaking breakups we saw on the show, this one holds a special place in my heart. I’m glad that they married each other later or else I would have been really mad at the makers. Phoebe deserved Mike. PERIOD.

Chandler’s “She’s A Mother, Without A Baby” Speech For Monica :

Chandler and Monica have been my favourite couple all these years. They taught the world that you don’t need to be perfect in love but need to find someone who can embrace your imperfections together. This happens during season 10 episode 9 when Chandler gives a long, beautiful and heartfelt speech for Monica and how she will be the most amazing mother to his kids. I sobbed like a little kid watching this moment, no kidding.

The One Where They All Say Goodbye :

This happened during the last episode of Friends which I was watching at 1 in the night thinking that there’s more left to it and when I got to know that the show ends here, I had a sleepless night that day. How can they end the show just like that? ‘Matlab meri koi feelings nahi hai?’

This happened during season 10 episode 17, where they all bid adieu to us. And little did they know, they’ve really been there for us in good, bad and glorious times.

We miss you, FRIENDS. Can’t wait for the reunion episode to release already!

