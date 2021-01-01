It was 31st December and Time Square lit up with Jennifer Lopez’s memorable performance for ABC’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. She was seen performing her latest single song ‘In The Morning’, but then she took a break to express her grief for the year that went by.

Advertisement

In the middle of her speech, she turned emotional and started shedding tears while remembering the lives lost in 2020. She said, “2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it.”

Advertisement

While referring to her Super Bowl performance with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez added, “We’ve got to think about the beginning of this year, being at one of the biggest performances of my life. Thousands of people. But tonight we’re doing things a little differently. That’s okay.”

“If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment. We lost too many. Too many,” she said as she got teared up while speaking.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jennifer Lopez then added, “So tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love, and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight.”

Through a series of tweets, Jennifer Lopez then talked about an ad she shot a day before in New York, “Last night was so surreal!!!! I was riding the 6 and S trains to Times Square for a lil video we did for the show tonight. The whole train had all the #JLOBEAUTY posters … and I was overwhelmed thinking about that lil girl who used to read magazines on that very same train!!”

“It was a moment where I felt so incredibly grateful for this journey and all of you!! I know this year was one of the toughest ever … but dream on … dreams happen every day I cannot wait for all the possibilities and opportunities that await us in 2020,” added Jennifer Lopez in another tweet.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Maker Patty Jenkins Upset With Warner Bros For Making Her Change Climax: “It P*sses Me Off Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube