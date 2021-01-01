Actor Matthew Le Nevez, popular as Agent Cal Isaac in the series Absentia, says the show is a hit because of the truth within its storytelling.

“The main reason why I think this show is successful is because of the truth within the storytelling. It just draws you in a way a lot of other storytelling doesn’t. You know it’s got so much heart and soul, yet the story is so big that you can’t help but fall in love with these people and Cal,” said Nevez.

The actor continued: “From a performance point of view, there’s already so much story to chew up. But then as a character you can really get involved in a whole bunch of depth and backstory, and this season is pretty inspirational. For me anyway, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Talking about joining the cast, the actor shared: “I joined last year and being the new cast member, you’re always trying to develop relationships with people, but now having spent so much time together we all love each other.

“We have a bunch of cast and we have a bunch of crew that are always interested in telling the best story. So when you have that — when you have a cast that’s trying to be as selfless as possible and tell a story as creatively objectively as possible — you can elevate everything and it’s a really transcendent experience,” he claimed.

Absentia also stars Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Bruno Bichir, Paul Freeman, Ralph Ineson, Patrick McAuley and Richard Brake. The show airs in India on Colors Infinity.

