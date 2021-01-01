Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are celebrating the New Year together. Kylie (23) has shared a video on Instagram on Thursday in which she is seen enjoying the slopes during a day of skiing with Kendall. The cosmetics’ mogul also shared a picture of herself and Kendall in which they are seen posing against a snowy backdrop while donning parkas and skintight jumpsuits.

In the caption of the picture, Kylie Jenner wrote, “New year’s eve” Speaking about another picture, Kylie and Kendall are sitting next to each other in skiing helmets and gear as they enjoy their New Year vacation. sister (snowboarder emoji),” she fittingly wrote alongside the photo.

Have a look at the amazing pictures here:

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner also celebrated Christmas together. The family had to cancel their much-awaited annual Christmas Eve party this year but still, they got together for an intimate bash at Kourtney Kardashian’s home. Kourtney took to her social media and wrote, “Just the family coming over tonight, Wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve” alongside one festive picture.

Kim Kardashian West also took to Instagram and posted photos of the celebration. She wrote, Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!” She wrote alongside one social media post, “A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday.” Have a look at the pictures below.

