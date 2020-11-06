A while ago, we all got to know about Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner’s physical brawl that took place at the Palm Springs. It was so intense that the two sisters didn’t even speak to each other for a month.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Recently, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner got on a conference call where they discussed the Kendall and Kylie fight.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner asks Kendall Jenner, “Have you talked to Kylie yet?” to which the model replies, “Nope. I’ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare.”

Khloe Kardashian interrupts and says, “It’s been about a month.” And that’s when Kendall confesses that this is the longest that they have not spoken to each other in a fight.

“Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs,” says the model. “It’s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird, we haven’t gone this long without speaking.”

Both Kim and Khloe revealed that Kylie Jenner’s tone became argumental when they tried to speak to her regarding her fight with Kendall.

“But I did send her a text and I did say, “So how long are you not going to speak to Kendall for?”, and she kind of snapped at me,” Khloe said.

Adding to the same, Kim Kardashian said, “Oh my God, me too! I said it to her on the phone, and she just yelled at me.”

Adding to the conversation, Kendall Jenner said, “She definitely feels attacked right now, I’m sure.”

Talking further, Khloe revealed Kylie’s side of the story and regretted it quickly after. ‘She said you slapped her first and you should apologize to her,’ Khloe said.

Calling it ridiculous, Victoria’s Secret model said, “Oh my God!’ Kris then asked her, “Wait, did you slap her first though?”

Khloe then stated, “No, no, no, no, actually I never should have said anything, I don’t”. Kendall then called all the events incorrect and said, “First of all, I didn’t hit her first, but also it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point.”

Advising further, Khloe said, “You guys both need to know that life is short and we need to take our ego and pride out of this and just say, “Kylie, I’m sorry for my part in the disagreement.” And then she should say, “I’m sorry for my part.” And then guess what? We can move on.”

For those of you who don’t know about the fight, Kendall Jenner accused, Kylie Jenner of keeping her heels at her neck during the fight and it got so intense that Kim Kardashian literally had to call the security. The sisters than vowed to never speak to each other again.

Must Read: Frozen Actors Kristen Bell & Jonathan Groff To Reunite For A Promising Musical! Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube