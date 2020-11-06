In April this year, a lot of Netflix users got to enjoy the Polish steamy thriller, 365 Days. The film stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. However, fans all around the world thoroughly enjoyed the movie for various reasons. They loved the sensual chemistry between Massimo Torricelli and Laura Biel.

The movie led to the immense popularity of actor Michele Morrone. He became one of the biggest crushes of a lot of people. In no time, his following on social media tremendously increased. But it looks like all this didn’t help the movie to gain any good points on Rotten Tomatoes.

If one searches for 365 Days Rotten Tomatoes score on the internet, they will be in for a shock. The movie has zero per cent on the Tomatometer. The audience score is also quite less of 29 per cent. Considering the popularity of the movie and how much audience were raving about it on the social media, this comes as a big shocker.

Take a look at 365 Days’ Rotten Tomatoes score:

But all this isn’t affecting the Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes directorial. After the super success of the movie, reports of the sequel made headlines. In fact, actor Michelle Morrone himself talked about the sequel.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the handsome actor talked about 365 Days sequel. Michelle had shared that they have no clue when they will start shooting for the film. Due to the pandemic, they are still not sure when the filming will begin. However, the sequel is definitely going to happen.

Apart from this, the actor was asked if he would love to work in Bollywood movies. He had answered that if he is offered a nice project, he will definitely say yes to a Hindi film.

What do you think of zero per cent for 365 Days on Rotten Tomatoes? Do you think it deserves better? Do you like the movie? Let us know your views in the comments below.

