Blake Lively has apparently decided it’s time to hit the brakes on her burger-and-donut binge and throw herself into a hardcore diet—because nothing says Hollywood like swinging between comfort food marathons and intense calorie counting.

Now, word on the street or rather, from well-placed insiders is that she’s even eyeing the latest showbiz miracle drug, Ozempic, to put an end to her never-ending battle with yo-yo dieting.

Blake Lively’s Ozempic Temptation But Not Quite Yet

However, unlike half of Hollywood, Lively is hesitant because she has seen what it’s done to others and she’s not exactly thrilled at the idea of suddenly looking like a skeleton.

An insider said, “”Blake sure loves her food but has been comfort eating over the last weeks and she knows it has to stop. She doesn’t really touch alcohol so food is one of her few vices and she’s been leaning on the bad stuff a little too much in recent times and knows she’s got to get a grip of the calorie intake because her weight is all over the place, up and down and it can’t continue.”

They added, “She’s been looking at Ozempic, just like pretty much everyone else in Hollywood but doesn’t think it is correct for her at this moment. She’s seen the damage it has gone to people like Sharon Osbourne and thinks right now it is not worth the risk of looking too skeletal.”

As a result, Lively is going back to the good old-fashioned personal trainer route, sweating off those SXSW festival indulgences the hard way.

The $400M Legal Drama That’s Stressing Blake Lively Out

And speaking of stress eating, it’s not just food that’s been weighing heavy on Lively. Turns out, being embroiled in a lawsuit with her co-star Justin Baldoni, who’s hitting back with a $400 million counterclaim, doesn’t exactly do wonders for the waistline.

The actress has confessed to friends that her weight is “all over the place,” a direct result of the emotional rollercoaster that is suing someone while simultaneously getting sued right back.

But there’s not much to worry as Lively, who’s busy battling burgers and lawsuits, has still managed to glam it up at the SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor. She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, including snapshots of herself goofing around with co-star Michele Morrone, playing ping pong, and, of course, indulging in more food.

“Final Austin roundup for @asimplefavor. I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun.”

Ryan Reynolds Fighting Back Justin Baldoni

Meanwhile, Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds has officially reached his limit with all the Baldoni drama. In a recent court filing, Reynolds made it clear that he wants no part in his wife’s legal mess, calling Baldoni’s accusations baseless.

In the latest set of documents lodged as part of the bitter case, Reynolds’ lawyer asked, “What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with (this case), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered? Nothing.”

They added, “The (complaint filed by Baldoni) alleges no plausible facts that suggest Mr. Reynolds did not believe this comment to be true; instead, the relevant allegations suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr Baldoni’s behavior is reflective of a predator.”

