The pandemic has been a tough one for Ellen DeGeneres. The US host received massive backlash over her alleged misbehaviour with employees on sets. Just not that, even several celebrity guests made startling revelations. Now, the one in the spotlight is the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The head writer Rebecca Drysdale has marked her exit and the reason has to do with Donald Trump jokes.

Advertisement

It was just 7 months that Rebecca had joined the show. She penned a lengthy note on her Facebook detailing her exit from the Fallon show. Drysdale mentioned that the decision has been ‘mutual’ on terms that the creators found her a ‘misfit’ for their show.

Advertisement

Mentioning in detail about her exit from the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rebecca Drysdale began, “They made it clear that I was not a good fit for the show, and I did not disagree. I wish it had gone differently and I had been able to be what they needed but that is not how it shook out.”

The decision has been made over creating sketches on US President Donald Trump. Rebbeca Drysdale continued, “I am making the decision for myself to never work on, write, or be involved with, another Trump sketch ever again. I have landed in several jobs and situations over the last few years, not just ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ where the project of making fun of Trump or doing material about Trump, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain. I can’t decide the outcome of this election, but I can make the choice for myself, to vote him out of my creative life.”

Rebecca also feels that doing comedy on Trump only adds to his power. She wrote, “I believe that comedy is a powerful tool. I believe that it can handle anything, no matter how unfunny. I don’t believe that making fun of this man, doing impressions of him, or making him silly, is a good use of that power. It only adds to his.”

The writer had replaced the previous head writer Nedaa Sweiss who was promoted as the runner. Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Nedaa will be leaving the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2021 too.

Must Read: Patrick Duffy On Dating Linda Purl: “I Ended Up On Her Doorstep Just To See If It Was Real”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube