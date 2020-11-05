Love is in the air for Dallas actor, Patrick Duffy. The 71-year-old actor has found love once again, and it is something he didn’t believe could happen again. He recently revealed that he is dating Happy Days actress Linda Purl.

For those who do not know, Duffy was earlier married to late ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser. The couple spent more than four decades together before Carlyn passed away due to cancer in 2017.

In conversation with People, for this week’s issue of the magazine, Patrick Duffy revealed that he is dating actress Linda Purl. He told the publication, “I’m in an incredibly happy relationship.” The 71-year-old actor continued, “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again.”

Patrick Duffy also told the magazine that he had grown accustomed to being a widower after his wife passed away. The actor who shares sons Padraic (46) and Conor (40) with the late ballet dancer said that he was enjoying being a father and grandpa to his four grandkids. He added that it was during the COVID-19 lockdown that unexpected joy came his way in the form of 65-year-old Linda Purl.

Taking about how the love birds met, interestingly they were casual friends for years before losing touch. Duffy mentioned to the publication that during the pandemic, they both happened to be on a group text chain, and as time passed, the two started having conversations among themselves.

Patrick Duffy revealed that he landed at her doorstep to know if what happened was real. He said, “I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real. We haven’t been apart since.”

Speaking about how his late wife, Carlyn Rosser would feel about him dating Linda Purl, the Dallas actor said, “I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy. So when it’s offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don’t let it pass you up if it’s the right thing.”

On the work front, Patrick Duffy will soon feature in Lifetime’s original holiday movie People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street. The film premiers on November 29 on Lifetime.

