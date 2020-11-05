When it comes to interviewing ‘Batman‘ Christian Bale, you can expect some brutally honest answers, regardless of what you’re asking him. He keeps no filter when it comes to expressing his thoughts, and today we’ll take you through one such time. I

It’s from an interview back from the days when he was seen promoting The Big Short and was asked to ‘save or kill’ between Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America. He was also asked a few more intriguing choice questions and he usually nailed them.

Here are the questions Christian Bale was asked:

“Star Wars or Star Trek?”

“I would save Star Wars, I still have those figurines with me.

“The Wire or Mad Men?”

“Haven’t see either!”

“Game Of Thrones or Breaking Bad?”

“Breaking Bad.”

“Han Solo or Indiana Jones”

“Han Solo”

“The Beatles or Rolling Stones?”

“Rolling Stones”

“Harry Potter or Lord Of The Rings?”

“Lord Of The Rings”

“Iron Man or Captain America?”

“Ehhh, I don’t really care!”

“NSYNC or Backstreet Boys?”

“Get rid of both of them.”

“Twilight or 50 Shades Of Grey?”

“No idea, don’t have any interest in either.”

“Alfred or Yoda?”

“That’s a tricky one. Can I save them both? With Yoda sitting on Alfred’s head?”

“Seinfeld or FRIENDS?”

“Seinfeld.”

Watch the video here:



Christian Bale in his conversation with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused also opened up about his love for superhero films. He also opened up about skipping Ben Affleck’s Batman.

He had said, “I have not seen (Ben Affleck’s Batman). Yes I’m interested (in seeing it), my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realised he just wanted to see the trailer. I tend to go see films that (my kids) want to see.”

He also added, “I have to confess I’m not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don’t know why. I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good,” he added.

“Yes, (it was) very tempting. I not only love the films going back to my childhood but also have a very long relationship with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall because they did Empire of the Sun many years back. There was discussion, (and) I hope there will be future discussions,” concluded Christian Bale.

