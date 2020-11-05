Emma Stone impressed us in movies like Easy A, Crazy, Stupid, Love, La La Land and more. She is all now set to voice the character Eep Crood in the upcoming animated film The Croods: A New Age. While the actress is busy with the project, there have also been rumours doing the round that she is pregnant.

In the midst of all this, while promoting the sequel to the much loved 2013 film by DreamWorks Animation, the actress spoke about having her own pack aka her own family. Joining Stone in the said conversation were her costar Kelly Marie Tran and a child reporter, Macklin Cohen.

During a recent interaction with ET for her upcoming animated film, The Croods: A New Age, Emma Stone opened up about starting her own pack. She told the publication, “I feel pretty good about starting my own pack.”

Emma Stone further added it saying, “Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. … They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

Talking about Emma’s marriage and pregnancy rumours, the news about her becoming a mom soon started doing the rounds after Emma reportedly married her fiancé, Dave McCary, in September.

The interview also included some fun question by Macklin Cohen, who asked both Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran what they were obsessing over currently. And they both answered – ‘a phone problem.’

While Emma voices Epps Crood, Grug’s oldest daughter, Kelly lends her voice for the character Dawn Betterman, Phil and Hope’s daughter. Given that the film is a prehistoric animated comedy, the child reporter asked the duo what their onscreen characters do for fun versus what they as actresses do in real life with their besties.

Answering him, Kelly Marie Tran admitted that she’s quite different from Dawn. She said, “In real life, I feel like I’m the opposite and I like to sit on the couch and watch movies and be very safe and comfortable.” Emma Stone replied, “In the movie, we like to jump walls and gallop and go on a lot of very crazy adventures.”

The Croods: A New Age is set to release in theatres on November 25 in the US.

