Jaan-E-Mann Director Shirish Kunder Feels The Film Started Getting Love When La La Land Released

Along with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Don‘s anniversary celebration, there is another film’s birthday today, and that’s Jaan-E-Mann. It had released on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan’s Don but was heavily criticised for its content. Director Shirish Kunder posted about the movie’s anniversary.

Shirish Kunder, in the tweet, claimed that the film has started to get some love after one of the best musicals ever made, La La Land. Directed by Damien Chazelle, it went in to create history at the Academy Awards back then.

Shirish Kunder took to his Twitter account and tweeted, “#14YearsOfJaanEMann – my first film as a Director. Heavily criticised when released. Started getting some love after ten years when La La Land released. Hoping history will be kinder.”

#14YearsOfJaanEMann – my first film as a Director. Heavily criticised when released. Started getting some love after ten years when La La Land released. Hoping history will be kinder. For those who might have missed this film, it's now streaming on Amazon and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4E4QvCOKNc — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) October 20, 2020

Shirish Kunder also informed the fans who want to watch Jaan-E-Mann on streaming platforms. He added, “For those who might have missed this film, it’s now streaming on Amazon and Netflix.”

One of the fans of the film commented on Shirish Kunder’s post, “Loved the movie, felt different and ahead of time indeed. From the music to treatment to emotions & humour, everything was unprecedented. And ofcourse, who could forget Salman crying on bridge to Sau Dard and camera panning around him, we all cried i guess !!! @ShirishKunder.”

Another fan posted replied to Shirish Kunder, “@akshaykumar ‘s memorable laugh, his mirror break down scene acting was a treat to watch. Anupam Kher was nice as dwarf.”

A fan felt Akshay Kumar brought the cuteness to the story of Jaan-E-Mann, “@akshaykumar brought that cuteness and maturity into the part of Agastya Rao…he makes you smile and cry …Salman and Preity also shine in their respective parts…Anupam Kher is hilarious !! well done Shirish for a memorable film…such a fine effort at visual storytelling.”

Another fan went ahead to say that this is Salman Khan’s most underrated film and replied to Shirish Kunder’s tweet, “the most underrated film of megastar @BeingSalmanKhan’s career. what lovely and timeless songs and the chemistry between @akshaykumar Salman and @realpreityzinta were all amazing. one of the finest trio rom-coms and a different kind of love triangle. 14 Years Of Jaan-E-Mann.”

