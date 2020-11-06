Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez remain the teenage sweethearts that will always remain on our favourite list. The duo struggled in their long-time on and off relationship. There were several public breakdowns too. For the Yummy singer, it was his pastor Carl Lentz who helped him get through the tough phase. However, he has now been fired over ‘moral failures.’

For the unversed, Carl first became a pastor at the New York location of Hillsong in 2010. He rose to fame over being a favourite of many high-profile celebrities there. Amongst others, was Justin who briefly lived with the pastor in 2014. Bieber also took help from Lentz after his final split with Selena Gomez in 2017.

Now, it has been revealed that Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at Hillsong. The pastor cheated on his wife and was removed over violating moral values. The news has been confirmed by the megachurch’s founder Brian Houston via an official statement.

As obtained by People, Brian Houston’s official statement on Justin Bieber’s ex-pastor read, “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz. This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.”

Carl also broke his silence over the entire matter. He himself revealed that he was fired over infidelity. “Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honour in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church. When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honours the mandate.”

His lengthy note continued, “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

We wonder what Justin Bieber would have to say on the matter.

