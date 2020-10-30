Did You Know? Selena Gomez Sung THESE 8 Popular Songs Were For Justin Bieber – PAST TENSED

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were the teenage sweethearts that everyone loved. The couple began dating somewhere around 2011 and was heads over heels in love with each other. In fact, their on and off relationship continued till 2018. During their time together and even after, they have written several songs about each other.

Advertisement

Remember the noise made around Justin’s latest song, Lonely? Fans felt that the song has been somewhere hinted towards his time with Selena. He also reportedly took a dig when he hinted that it was wife Hailey Baldwin that ‘completed him.’ Even before that, he lip-synced his ex-girlfriend’s name in Popstar and fans went berserk.

Advertisement

We’re sure we’ve known about Selena Gomez creating songs for Justin Bieber time and again. But have you ever thought about the number of her songs that are on their relationship? We can name as many as 8 tracks. Find a list of them all below:

Love Will Remember (2013)

This one remains one of the most popular tracks. True Selena Gomez fans know that the beauty even ended up crying while performing to this song at the Barclays center in October the same year. The lyrics of the song goes, “Love will remember you, love will remember me. I know it inside of my heart, Forever will forever be ours, even if we try to forget, Love will remember.” Those are sure some heart-wrenching words.

The Heart Wants What It Wants (2015)

If you listen to Selena, this one undoubtedly will remain one of the most memorable. The way the Heart Wants What It Wants begins with her broken voice, to how she breaks down – it was clear that she was struggling in real life. It was reality transformed into fiction when she sang, “And every second’s like torture. Hell over trip, no more so finding a way to let go Baby, baby, no I can’t escape.” Also, what’s relatable AF is “there’s a million reasons why I should give you up but the heart wants what it wants.”

Same Old Love (2015)

“Before you leave a million times, I’m not one to forget. Oh, no.” Oh well, everybody is aware of the on and off dating timeline and Sel must have been tired of it as much. And then she confirmed it when she said, “You left in peace, left me in pieces… I’m so sick of that same old love.” All we want to say is ‘same bro, same.’

We Don’t Talk Anymore (2016)

What we love the most about Selena Gomez songs is the fact that it is each one of us at some point of our lives. Even though We Don’t Talk Anymore began another chapter in her life with Charlie Puth, many felt it was hinted to Justin Bieber. She sings, “I just hope you’re lying next to somebody who knows how to love you like me. There must be a good reason that you’re gone.” Ring any bells? Not to forget, “Now I can’t get you out of my brain, it’s such a shame.”

It Ain’t Me (2017)

2017 was the phase of Selena’s revival. She was somewhere trying to move on and leave the past behind. She set the records right when she sent a cryptic message to Justin Bieber as she sang, “Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep? Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone? Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? It ain’t me.”

Lose You To Love Me (2019)

This was the time for final goodbye. Gomez went through a lot of pain during her time with Justin. Not saying that Bieber didn’t. It was the time for letting it all out. As many know, 2 months after final split with Sel, Justin got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. She vented it all out with her first song from the album Rare – Lose You To Love Me.

“In two months, you replaced us like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing,” read the lyrics. ‘I needed to lose you to love me,” she further sang. She truly did need this liberation. More power to her.

Look At Her Now (2020)

Then came the revenge song. Remember Khloe Kardashian’s revenge body? This was a notch higher. She was over all the bad time and looking ahead in time. Selena Gomez shared, “Of course she was sad but now she’s glad she dodged a bullet. Took a few years to soak up the tears but look at her now.”

People You Know (2020)

After the toxic relationship, anyone would regret getting into it. Same was the case with Selena when she crooned, “So many wasted nights with you. I still could taste it, I hate it, wish I could take it back.” So, the saga with Justin Bieber ends with “We used to be close, but people can go from people you know to people you don’t. And what hurts the most is people can go From people you know to people you don’t.”

Albeit, we’re glad that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, both are out of the mess. We wish them a happy future together. Because all’s well that ends well!

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland NOT Happy With Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield’s Casting?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube