Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick-starrer Another Simple Favor is a sequel to the 2018 comedy-thriller film A Simple Favor. In the sequel, Emily and Stephenie come face to face yet again. Emily is set to be married in Italy to a rich businessman and a murder takes place at the wedding venue. Paul Feig, the film’s director already had plans for the next installment in the series.

In a chat with Screenrant at the SXSW 2025, Feige teased a third installment in the Simple Favor series, “Hopefully, [we’re] going to make a third one. I’ve got a nice thing in mind. I think this movie series could be three.” He added, “Yeah, it could be three movies in this story. So, yeah, I know where I’d like it to go.”

When asked if he would wait another seven years to make the next one, just like he waited between the first two, Feig replied, “Hopefully not, but the thing with sequels is you don’t know. The timing of a sequel is a weird thing, too. Either you wait too long and people are like, “Why are you doing that?” or you do it too soon, and it seems like you just rushed it together, so who knows? We’ll see.”

Another Simple Favour also stars Michele Morrone and Henry Golding in pivotal roles. The movie premiered at SXSW on March 7, 2025, and opened to mixed reviews. It is slated to be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

