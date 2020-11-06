The Witcher is one of the best Netflix shows that came out last year. Next month, the show will complete a year. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey. The Man of Steel actor plays the role of Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy drama. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show received a great response from the critics and fans.

Now, everyone is waiting for season 2. The makers have promised more drama and thrill in the next season. What if we tell you that Henry Cavill wasn’t the first choice? In fact, he was turned down when he had shown interest in the show.

If you are wondering why Henry was turned down, there’s an interesting reason. As mentioned by IMDB, Cavill himself pursued the role of Geralt when he heard of the show. He also asked his agents again and again to set a meeting with Netflix team. When the meeting was set, creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich turned him down as she had no clue how she was going to go about the show. She had not written anything.

Four months after the show was written, Lauren tested 2017 actors to play Geralt. However, none impressed her. When she was writing the script, Henry Cavill‘s voice kept playing in her mind. That’s when she met the Enola Holmes actor during his audition. During the audition, when the actor was read his lines, Lauren realised that he is her Geralt for The Witcher. And that’s how he landed the role.

Several times, Henry has expressed how special the show is for him. The team was recently shooting for The Witcher 2. However, due to the lockdown, the shooting had to be called off.

The Justice League actor had shared on his Instagram page, “England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio. Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends.”

Can you imagine anyone else playing Geralt? Let us know in the comments below.

