Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are in the best phase of their lives right now. They are spending quality time with each other during this lockdown. And, the Baby singer even went on to reveal that this lockdown has helped in cementing their relationship.

Advertisement

But, fans now wish that the couple should take a plunge in their relationship and welcome parenthood. In fact, few of them even are speculating that the model is pregnant with their first child. But is it true? Continue reading further.

Advertisement

Hailey Baldwin, in her recent Instagram post, made it crystal clear to the fans that she is not pregnant. According to the model, Us Weekly intended to report that she’s expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. But to everyone’s disappointment, we now know that’s not true. She warned, “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka the election.”

Though Hailey Bieber isn’t pregnant now, we are sure that there is a baby for sure in her and Justin Bieber’s future. Since getting married two years ago, the stars have discussed having kids but shared that it wouldn’t be anytime soon.

In February the Mistletoe singer had revealed that they would start their family “in due time,” but before that, they have to tick few things off their to-do-list.

Justin Bieber explained, “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure.” As for Hailey Bieber, she recently revealed she’s excited to have kids, particularly a daughter that she can pass her cashmere sweaters down to. She joked that she’s saving her Bottega Veneta sweater for her daughter because “it’s never going to go out of style.”

Now that sounds like a perfect family plan, isn’t it? It would be really exciting to see how does this much in talk couple breaks the news of their pregnancy?

Must Read: Tristan Thompson Helps Khloe Kardashian To Battle Loneliness Amid Lockdown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube