Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Look Stunning During Recent Date Night, See Pics

There’s no doubt that celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are coupled goals. The duo, who recently celebrated their first official wedding anniversary are seen time and again spending quality time outdoors now that the restriction placed due to the coronavirus have eased. On Thursday, October 8, the pair were snapped post a date night at ritzy celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

Talking about Justin and Hailey’s dinner date, the couple looked stylish as ever. Hailey looked glamourous in a lovely Kim Shui two-piece set while Justin donned a cream knit sweater.

Talking about Hailey Bieber’s ensemble, it consisted of a sleeveless bandeau top and matching pants. The shiny silk grey cloud print ensemble with orange floral motifs made sure to keep our eyes glued to her.

As compared to Hailey, Justin Bieber opted for a more casual look. He was snapped wearing an oversized cream striped knit sweater and khaki pants. He completed his look with a pair of cream coloured Nikes and an orange ski cap. He was also seen carrying a white paper bag as they exited the restaurant.

Hailey Bieber finished the look with a Bottega Veneta white purse with a gold chain and white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of Drip Twist Hoops (earrings), Hailey Herringbone short and medium-chain and an array of finger rings. She styled her hair into tight cornrow braids with pigtails.

Both Hailey and Justin Bieber wore matching shiny black facemasks. Here are some more pictures from their date night together:

Before this dinner date, the couple also met up with several members from the singer’s team including his manager Scooter Braun, his pastor Judah Smith, and his former “swagger coach” Ryan Good. This meeting was held for a photoshoot.

In other news, it seems like dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California wasn’t enough for the couple. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a couple of homemade pizza too. The model shared pictures of the same on Instagram captioning it, “Pizza night at ours once a month”

