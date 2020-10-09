The trouble in Brad Pitt’s life seems to be never-ending. With the ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood actor already seems to be in a lot of stress. And now, a woman has sued him for $100k for catfishing scandal.

For the unversed, the lady named Christina had claimed that Brad contacted her a couple of years ago for helping him raise money for his foundation. But, now the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has denied doing such a thing. Continue reading for more.

According to reports in Daily Mail, a Brad Pitt-impersonator may have tricked Christina. The Texas woman alleged that Brad contacted her a couple of years ago about helping him raise money for his Make It Right Foundation. The organization has been rebuilding the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina hit – and Christina claimed that she agreed to work with the actor. She maintained that this working relationship resulted in a personal one and discussions of marriage.

Brad Pitt denied ever having any contact or communication with her, and his legal response stated that he never asked her for any payments. The actor also stated that he did not authorize anyone to do so either. Chistina’s lawsuit stated that she sent Pitt $40,000 over the course of two years. The agreement stipulated that he would show up to fundraising events – but she claimed that he didn’t show up to any.

The Texas woman said once she stopped the payments, all contact was cut off from Brad Pitt and his foundation. Christina is suing the actor for breach of contract, fraud, and additional damages.

Now, according to Pitt, he alleges that he did not know who this woman was until his lawyer got a “demand letter” from her in March 2020. His legal team informed her that she got it wrong, but the lawsuit went ahead.

What do you think about this entire case? Is Brad Pitt at fault? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

