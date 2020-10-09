Remember our parents or Grandparents always telling us to drink Haldi doodh for immunity? Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us, everyone has constantly been asking us to drink this to stay protected from this virus. Well, if you are still not following this, then it is high time you start doing so. Even Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is promoting the drink you know!

Advertisement

Well, Nicole’s Instagram is everything her fans want. It provides a great blend of her work life, her personal life and sometimes, it also is a spot for warm comebacks. For the unversed, we are referring to the time she replied to a troll who accused her and Brad Pitt of showing Angelina Jolie hate. However, this time the German model has won all our desi Indian hearts with her gesture. Continue reading to know-how.

Advertisement

Nicole Poturalski, in her Instagram story, posted a video of pouring hot Turmeric Latte in her cup. Well, this turmeric latte is nothing but our desi haldi doodh, which we have been forced to drink since our childhoods. Looking at her story, our Indian hearts couldn’t help but stop itself from bursting into tears.

“Turmeric latte to go. So easy so good for you,” Nicole Poturalski captioned the video pouring the drink into her glass. We are so glad at least Nicole enjoys it and urges everyone to have it. We know we’ve had our share of it this year. Thanks, COVID-19.

Apart from promoting the drink, Nicole shared a bunch of photos flaunting her derrière. Nicole sported a backless blue body-hugging bodycon in the shot. She let her hair down and embraced the sun coming into the room. She shared the photos with the butterfly emoji.

Check out the photos below:

Haldi doodh or Turmeric Latte, what would you call the drink? Let us know in the comments below. Also, have you started drinking it yet?

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Hits 200 Million Mark On Instagram, All Set To BEAT Ariana Grande

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube