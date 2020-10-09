Can you imagine any other actor apart from Hugh Jackman playing the role of Logan aka Wolverine? No right? Well, we are sure that most of the fans will say that the actor is irreplaceable as Logan. But, what if we tell you that another Australian actor has thrown his hat into the ring for suiting up as the clawed mutant? And that is none other than Chris Hemsworth’s older brother Luke Hemsworth.

Advertisement

The actor revealed that he would love to step in Jackman’s shoes as the new Wolverine. Wondering what is going on? If this is some kind of a hint? Well, keep calm and continue reading further so that we can answer all your queries.

Advertisement

According to reports in Screenrant, Luke Hemsworth very much wants to play the role of Logan aka Wolverine and step in the shoes of Hugh Jackman. In an interview with the portal, the handsome actor said, “I would love to. I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one for me; I really loved Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. And then Batman – I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine! I’m like, Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie. I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine.”

Well, It turns out that Luke’s path to becoming Wolverine might be slightly marred by the fact that he is already a part of the MCU as Thor. In Thor: Ragnarok, the actual God of Thunder, played by Luke’s little brother Chris arrives on Asgard to find Loki disguised as Odin watching a play about the death of Loki.

In that play, Luke Hemsworth was playing the role of Thor, while Matt Damon was playing the role of Loki. While only a few scenes long, that sequence established Luke and Damon as Asgardian actors within the MCU, and that basically prevents them from taking on any other roles in the franchise.

Do you think Luke Hemsworth would do a good job as Wolverine? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: David Foster To Be Dad Again At 70 With Fifth Wife Katharine McPhee!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube