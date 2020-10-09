Mindy Kaling Confirms Secretly Giving Birth To A Baby Boy, Deets Inside!

Mindy Kaling has recently appeared virtually on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and announced that she secretly gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on September 3. The notoriously private actor and showrunner surprised her fans and said that while everyone else was baking banana bread during quarantine, she had given birth to her second child.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old star said to the host, “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” To which Colbert exclaimed, “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

Advertisement

“I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people,” Mindy Kaling said. “It’s true.”

The Office actress also revealed that her baby’s named Spencer. She is already a mother to Kit, 2, and has never publicly identified the father.

Mindy Kaling’s announcement comes after the release of her second book, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes). The book is a collection of essays, wherein she had revealed that about motherhood and the possibility of expanding her family once more.

The actress, in her book, also reflected on her relationship with a baby nurse, who she had hired by the name of Rose. In her book, she wrote, “Rose helped me with everything. The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me. The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her… All these fears were the worst I’ve ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn’t even her job.”

She further mentioned, “I told her I don’t know if I’ll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it.”

Mindy Kaling’s passion to be a multi-hyphenate mom and working single parent is heavily influenced by her late mother Swati. Her mother had died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. During an interview with Glamour in 2019, she said, “I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I’m happy that it happened when it did. I would have put it off indefinitely. I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant [and then it doesn’t happen]. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life. Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day-to-day, so I’m so grateful for having Katherine.”

Must Read: Luke Hemsworth Wants To Step In The Shoes Of Hugh Jackman As The New Wolverine; Jokes, “I’ll Have To Grow Some Chest Hair…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube