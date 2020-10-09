Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin has found a novel way to spread an important message related to Covid.

The 40-year-old actor tweeted a photo wearing a “Home Alone” mask, which brought back memories of the all-time blockbuster film series that made him a global star as a child actor in the nineties.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” Macaulay Culkin captioned the photo, in which he poses wearing a mask with a print of his childhood self from the 1990 hit film “Home Alone”, screaming and slapping his face.

Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin keeps on adding the Home Alone touch to our lives regularly. recently he surprised his fans when he announced he is 40. He wrote, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome”. He cheekily added, “It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job”.

The 1990 hit was followed by “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” (1992), “Home Alone 3” (1997), “Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House” (2002), and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” (2012). for more updates, stay tuned to koimoi.

