Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular and followed celebrities on social media platforms. One of the reasons behind her massive popularity is her cosmetics brand which is one of the best-selling beauty brands in the world. The beauty mogul has topped Forbes’s highest paid celebrity list, adding one more feather to her hat.

Advertisement

Last year the beauty mogul was named as the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine and this year, the highest paid celebrity of 2020.

Advertisement

Forbes released the list on Monday and Kylie Jenner bagged the first position with earning approximately US$590 million (approx. $783 million) this year, huge, isn’t it? Being a celebrity has its own perks, we must say.

Reportedly, the biggest income of her earnings came in after she sold a 51% stake of her cosmetics company to Coty in January this year.

Followed by her brother-in-law, Kanye West coming on 2nd position in the list of highest paid celebrities of 2020. The majority of his income comes from his massive collaboration with Adidas paying him hefty cheques.

Athletes like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and LeBron James helped round out the top 10 in addition to celebrities like Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Howard Stern.

Congratulations all you guys!

Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter asked Khloe Kardashian about their annual Christmas party and replying to the same, the reality TV star mentioned that they’re not having it this year due to the global pandemic and this will be the first time in 42 years that the family isn’t having a gathering.

The user asked, “okay Khloé u doing the annual Kardashian Christmas party this year”. Replying to the same, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must”.

What are your thoughts on youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner topping the highest paid celebrity list of 2020 by Forbes? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins Wants Batman & Superman To Join Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube