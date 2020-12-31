There are a lot of shows available on the television and web platforms today. But a couple of them hold a very special place in our heart. This could either be owing to their unique storylines or well some characters. There are times when we tend to forget the name of certain shows but remember the show. Have you ever experienced it? I do, especially when it comes to recollecting some old shows.

Advertisement

Shows are not an hour or two long feature but span seasons. They feature several characters during its course, but some of them from the very first till the last leave an impression on us. For example, the five mates from American sitcom FRIENDS. Each one is unique and has a space in your heart.

Advertisement

Today, as the year and decades come to an end, we take a look at 5 iconic television characters that we love wholeheartedly.

Jim Parsons As Sheldon Cooper (The Big Bang Theory)

Sheldon Cooper holds a special place in our hearts thanks to his high IQ levels – this guy knows everything as well as because of his childishness. While in the first episodes we see him avoiding women, we finally see him happy with his girlfriend in the later seasons.

Bryan Cranston As Walter White (Breaking Bad)

While most elsewhere would take to the bed and spend quality time with family and friends if we are diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, Breaking Bad’s Walter White isn’t like that. With a limited time left to help improve his family finances, he begins manufacturing and selling drugs to later became the equivalent to a kingpin figure in the local drug trade.

Matthew Perry As Chandler Bing (FRIENDS)

Well, all 5 friends are special but Chandler Bing even more so. When we take his name the first things that come to mind are his jokes and crazy dance moves. Whenever he feels himself in a sticky or uncomfortable situation, his humour comes to his rescue, and we love it. We wish we were filled with even an ounce of his personality!

Benedict Cumberbatch As Sherlock (Sherlock)

Moving from comedy to seriousness, we have seen many Sherlock Homes on TV– big and small screen alike. But Benedict Cumberbatch aces Sherlock like no other. The effortless way he sniffs out the mysteries while solving crimes will make you just sit and watch and watch the show.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag (Fleabag)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge broke the fourth wall and entered into our hearts to never leave. Waller-Bridge’s goofball Flea has very early earned the badge of an iconic character mainly because of its impeccable character arc.

Which iconic TV character is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Is Also The Bad Guy, To Play Triple Role This Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube