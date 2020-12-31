Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has made headlines one more time. This time, he has taken to social media and apologized for his past offensive tweets. Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy! He had won over $2.5 million in his original 74-game run in 2004. On Wednesday, he admitted that he had tweeted “unartful and insensitive things” in the past and apologized for the same.

Jennings’ past tweets had resurfaced when after it was announced that he would host the upcoming episodes of Jeopardy! in place of late Alex Trebek.

“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on-screen,” Ken Jennings wrote in a statement on Twitter. “In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake.”

Ken Jennings added in a next tweet, “But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all!” He continued, “Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry.”

Ken Jennings further expressed, “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind.” Have a look at the tweets here.

However, Ken Jennings had deleted the tweets but netizens still referenced one of his controversial tweets in which he had written, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair,” and described Jennings as a “bully who thinks it’s fun to mock people with disabilities.”

Well, what’s your take on Ken Jennings’ apology? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

