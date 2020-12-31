Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, & Chris Pratt Who Is Your Favourite Chris?

Several fans claim that all the four Chrises of Hollywood- Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt are indistinguishable. They are known for their unique brand of hunkiness and their acting skills.

They have also made it big in the competitive film industry. So which one of the Chris do you like? Let’s take a look:

Chris Evans

He is well-known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Apart from that he has also appeared in drama Gifted (2017), the mystery film Knives Out (2019), and the television miniseries Defending Jacob (2020). He is one of the world’s highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Describing him, the Captain America actor has a thick head of hair, nice blue eyes, and a breathtaking face. He is the Goldilocks of attractive men.

Chris Hemsworth

The Australian actor is best known for playing Thor in eight MCU films. He has also appeared in action films Star Trek (2009), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Red Dawn (2012), Blackhat (2015), Men in Black: International (2019), and Extraction (2020). He has strength and respectability. The actor presents himself as someone who values correctness, control, and precision.

Chris Pratt

The American actor is well-known for playing the role of Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He has also starred in Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). He might have gained six-pack for MCU films, but he’s still the hilarious, charming person we fell in love with on “Parks and Recreation.”

Chris Pine

The American actor is well-known for playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series (2009–2016). And now he also appears as Steve Trevor, opposite Gal Gadot, in the superhero series Wonder Woman. He has an easy-breezy persona, and his career choices make sense in light of that.

So which one of the Chris did you like? Vote for your most favourite Chris in Hollywood.

