The debate about who is the best Chris has been on for ages now and we don’t see a result anywhere in sight. While we most recently saw Chris Pratt self crowning him as the best out of the lot, latest to add on this debate is Chris Pine. Pine who is busy in promotions ahs called himself the underdog and said that all Chris’ in the house should hold a convention of sorts. Read on to know what the Wonder Woman 1984 actor exactly has to say about the same.

Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, apart from having a stock full of thrills, have a kitty full of Chrises. To list all, Chris Hemsworth plays the Thor, Chris Pratt plays the Star-Lord, Chris Evans is our Captain America and Chris Pine played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man and his WW84 part. The competition between who the best is has been on for a while now. Talking about it now is Pine.

Chris Pine was on Comedy Central’s Stir Crazy. When Horowitz on the show called him his favourite Chris, Pine laughed his heart out and said that all the Chrises need to form a convention. He also a name or two for it as he said, a “Chris-i-con” or “a Rat Pack show at the Sands.” Adding to the same he called himself an underdog in the debate. He said that he either needs to step up to match the others or at least change his name.

As per Screenrant, Chris Pine said, “I feel like I’m the underdog right now so I’ll take all the support I can get… Those damn Chrises man, I just, it’s either change my name or really just step it up.”

Recently it was Chris Pratt who has defeated Hemsworth and Evans in a Football league and coffered himself with the best title. Before that, Pratt was in controversy and called the worst for his religious and political beliefs.

