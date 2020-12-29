Constance Wu, who was seen Crazy Rich Asians, has welcomed a first child, baby girl, with her rocker boyfriend, Ryan Kattner, recently. It seems the actress gave birth to her daughter secretly as she has been away from the public eye since May this year.

Wu has starred in TV series and films like Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, while her partner Kattner is the frontman for rock band Man Man. He is also known by his stage name, Honus Honus. It’s also worth pointing out that the actress has been low profile since the start of the pandemic.

While Constance Wu has remained inactive on social media since May, an unnamed source had revealed to E! News that the actress has welcomed a baby girl this summer. The source also said, “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.” However, her baby girl’s name is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the actress has managed to keep her personal life private for over the years. However, she had addressed the public backlash she received from Asian American men for dating interracially. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, she said, “They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based on the one boyfriend they saw on my social media, the one I was dating when I started my account. But if this anger is so large and triggered by something kind of small and not necessarily verifiable, then it’s about a deeper issue, and I or other Asian women might be the unfortunate target of it.”

Constance Wu further said, “The way I try to think about it is if somebody needs to target me as part of their longer journey to figure out how they feel about themselves and their place in the world, I think that’s fine. Of course, hateful things don’t feel good, but I understand.”

The Golden Globe nominee had previously dated filmmaker Ben Hethcoat for four years until they called splits in 2016.

