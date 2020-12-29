It was not long back when Cody Simpsons and Miley Cyrus broke the internet with their break-up news. And now we hear that Cody has moved on with Marloes Stevens. Well, 2021 is surely going to be a great year for the new couple.

Till now it was only rumoured, but Marloes and Cody are now Instagram official. Yay! You heard that right. Miley’s ex is no more in the singles club. Continue reading further to know more.

After Cody Simpson’s mother posted a cute PDA-filled photo of them in a brand new holiday post on Dec. 26, Angie Simpson shared a series of pics. Those pics showed various family and friends celebrating Christmas during a get-together. The last one was none other than her son looking handsome in a classic suit and tie, and the blonde model showed off a gorgeous silver sequined mini dress with black spaghetti straps. The happy couple is standing and hugging each other in the snapshot, and Marloes, all smile as Cody, looks down at her. Check out the post below:

“Swipe as Twas a magical day,” Angie captioned the post, which was met with a lot of positive comments about the beautiful pics. Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens’s adorable photo is the first one of them publicly shared since they were first spotted together on Nov. 4.

The singer was photographed while getting a smooch from the beauty when they were sitting at a table during a lunch date in Malibu, and it immediately made headlines. They were also spotted holding hands during the same outing.

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens were seen together again a few days later on Nov. 10 and looked just as comfortable as they did on their lunch date. During the outing, they were riding around in Cody’s vintage motorcycle in Los Angeles, and Marloes made sure to wrap her arms around the hunk’s waist as he took control of the vehicle. They also wore matching black Vans Old Skool sneakers.

Cody’s new relationship with Marloes comes after he split from ex Miley Cyrus, in Aug. The former lovebirds first started dating in Oct. 2019.

What do you think of Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens’ relationship?

