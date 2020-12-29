Cardi B and her chronicles as a mother have a separate fanbase, and they wait for the pop sensation to update them about what the little munchkin is up to. As per the latest update it looks like her munchkin Kulture is obsessed by Peppa pig, and let’s be real who isn’t? But turns out this had turned out to be a point of concern for Cardi who isn’t very happy with Kulture’s obsession. Read on to know what exactly happened and what the songstress as to say about the same.

Advertisement

Peppa pig for the unversed is a popular cartoon franchise by the same name and has garnered huge popularity in no time. The fans of the show are not just limited to kids but also adults. Cardi B’s concern majorly is Peppa teaching her daughter Kulture to jump in puddles and that is ruining her fancy shoes that B buys for her. Now we know why so serious tension, these aren’t any normal shoes for sure.

Advertisement

Cardi B in her tweet, wrote how watching Kulture take up Peppa pig’s trails gets her tight and she is worried. With her emoticons she made her anger on the show clear and fans could not ignore that. “My baby been watching peppa pig and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it That shit gets me so tight ! F**kin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!” Cardi wrote.

In no time the comment section was flooded with reactions and especially many mother could related to Cardi B. A user wrote, “ahh @iamcardib this is an international problem believe me, every mom I know despises Peppard Pig, true mommy tweet right here.” Another wrote, “I thought I was the only parent struggling! My daughter swears I’m wrong for saying tomato. “nO mOmMy, iTs tA-MAHT-toe.”

My baby been watching peppa pig 🐷 and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it 😒😒That shit gets me so tight ! FuCkin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS!🤬 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 28, 2020 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ahh @iamcardib this is an international problem believe me, every mom I know despises Peppard Pig, true mommy tweet right here 👏👏👏😂 — louise isaac (@lulu19889) December 28, 2020 “I wont to be faYMOUS for jOMpEing on mUTTY PUDdLEzzzz” 😩 i can recite that whole episode WORD BY WORK — Kathy G (@_IV_PLAY_) December 28, 2020 You better teach her to whistle!! Peppa don’t play that ish! 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/co26w0abqo — jessica (@bestjess19) December 28, 2020 I thought I was the only parent struggling! My daughter swears I’m wrong for saying tomato. “nO mOmMy, iTs tA-MAHT-toe” — Intent To Distribute 💨 (@breasocool) December 28, 2020

What do you have to say about Cardi B’s reaction? Let us know in the comments section. Also for more on this and other updates from the entertainment industry stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Singer Halsey Apologises For Sharing A Picture Depicting Her Eating Disorder Struggle: “I Was Very Nervous To Post It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube