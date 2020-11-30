Thanksgiving is that time of the year when friends, family and almost everyone you love and know meet up for dinner, drinks and a merry time. But 2020 is different. Owing to the lockdown and safety restriction, people kept the festivity to a minimum but not Cardi B. And now she has apologised for the same.

Advertisement

The rapper had taken to social media and shared the news that over 35 guests were over for the holidays. Her tweets – which has now been deleted read, “Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit.” This tweet received much flack and fans started calling out the WAP singer for hosting such a large gathering despite the growing number of cases.

Advertisement

Owing to this, on Sunday, Cardi B took to Twitter and shared an apology for hosting the large holiday gathering. She even shared the reason behind having so many members of her family over. The WAP singer tweeted, “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasnt trying to offend no1.”

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

In the following tweet, Cardi B wrote, “ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a http://week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !”

ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a https://t.co/RlAcg1X3VD In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED ! https://t.co/s9N8N1LxeW — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Despite Cardi B’s apology and explanation, followers of the rapper are still not pleased. A user commented, “Bragging about your large gathering during a pandemic to your millions of impressionable fans who do not have the money that you have to get rapid tests is irresponsible.” Another tweeted, “This virus also doesn’t give the right for the wealthy to flaunt their wealth. Many of us would like to have large family gatherings, but we respect our older family members too much to do so, no matter how much money we do or do not have!!!”

Following such responses, the singer once again shared a tweet. This one had he wondering how people get so offended. She wrote, “People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world.”

People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world 😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on Cardi B holding such a large gathering over the holiday?

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look Of His Upcoming Netflix Film The Adam Project

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube