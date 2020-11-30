Jennifer Lawrence‘s family runs on a farm Camp Hi-Ho in Kentucky was struck by a massive fire on Friday. Confirming the news, Camp Hi-Ho shared a statement on Facebook and assured that no animals or people were hurt during the horrible fire.

In the statement, Camp wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.”

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us,” the statement by Camp Hi-Ho continued.

Camp Hi-Ho ended the statement with, “God’s goodness and protection are evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”

As reported by WLKY News, firefighters at the Simpsonville Fire Department received a call around 9.pm in regards to the fire. Shelby County and South Oldham fire departments have been roped in for assistance and nearly 30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks were needed to put out the fire.

Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens said to the publication, “One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts.”

While The Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are currently investigating the cause of the fire, Jennifer Lawrence’s brother Blaine Lawrence has sent emails to parents of past campers to share the extent of the damage caused by the fire, reports TMZ.

The fire had destroyed barn housed his office, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area, a rock wall, a native wildlife display, arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

