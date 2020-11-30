One thing that Selena Gomez can never forget is the fact that she had lupus and the singer got her kidney transplant done. Her bestie Francia Raisa saved her life by donating one kidney. Well, this matter is back in the headlines after the show Saved By The Bell reboot created a mockery about it all.

Selena Gomez’s fans were up in arms on social media after the newly rebooted show featured a joke about her 2017 kidney transplant. And her good friend Francia, who donated her kidney to her, shared her reaction to the joke on social media on Saturday.

We already told you that Selena Gomez’s Bff Francia Raisa tweeted on the matter. She wrote, “Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall.”

Appreciate the apology but let's not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall https://t.co/HIwa30PKMM — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) November 28, 2020

Selena Gomez’s friend Francia Raisa further wrote, “As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave, and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!”

As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued! 🙏🏽 — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) November 28, 2020

The latest reports suggest Selena Gomez’s Francia confirmed that producers from the high school comedy series had apologized to her for the joke. Although she still worried it might be hurtful to other people who had donated organs or received them.

“Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this, and I truly appreciate that,” Francia Raisa wrote in her Instagram stories. She further wrote, “But I do want to acknowledge that this public apology from the network should acknowledge the donors that could have been offended by this. It’s not about me; it’s about acknowledging the great role that donors play.”

Well, we really appreciate Francia taking a stand for her friend Selena Gomez once again. We are sure that Selena must be considering herself very lucky to have a friend like her. What do you think of this entire situation? Post your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

