On November 29, it marked the birthday anniversary of beloved actor, Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star would have turned 44 today. Unfortunately, he bid goodbye to everyone this year in August. Since 4 years, he was battling colon cancer & succumbed to it this year. But he will always stay alive in his family, friends and fans’ memories. One of his friends and co-star Mark Ruffalo remembered the late actor with a beautiful throwback video.

The video is from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War. It was the third Marvel movie for Boseman which also starred Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland and several other MCU stars. The star cast celebrated the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor’s birthday on the sets.

From the directors Russo Brothers to the star cast, everyone crooned ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Chadwick Boseman. The King Of Wakada looked elated and couldn’t stop smiling in the video. The actor wws blown away with a huge cake he was given to cut. Everyone in the video is cheering and hugging their friend and co-star.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the MCU gave a sweet caption to this Throwback video. The Avengers: Infinity War actor captioned it, “Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment.”

It’s good to see all the Avengers singing and cheering together in this video. Chadwick was a wonderful human being and an amazing co-star and hence, everyone loved him.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, there were reports that Marvel will CGI Chadwick Boseman’s face in Black Panther 2. However, the studio cleared and denied these baseless rumours and said that there will be only one king in reel and real life and it was him.

Talking about the sequel, the shooting is expected to begin in July next year in Atlanta. Fans want Letita Wright’s Shuri to be the new Wakanda leader as T’Challa won’t be there. However, latest report stated that Shuri will have to fight against Winston Duke’s M’Baku and whoever wins the fight, will get the title. But there is no confirmation regarding the same.

