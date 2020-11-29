Itziar Ituno aka Agent Raquel Murillo from the hit TV show Money Heist recently won everyone’s heart after she sang a few lines from the 1999 film Biwi No 1’s song Chunari Chunari. The Spanish actor’s rendition of the song went viral on social media. Now Netflix India shared a picture from hit TV show Money Heist, which will leave you in splits.

While fans across the globe are waiting for season 5 of Spanish hit series La Casa De Papel, Netflix India shared a new picture on Instagram that shows Helsinki Aka Darco Peric and Berlin Aka Pedro Alonso has seen giving a kiss to Nairobi aka Alba Flores. However, more than the picture the caption is hilarious. Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing site, Netflix India wrote, “La casa de pappi 😘”

Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, Itziar Ituno aka Agent Raquel Murillo’s beautiful rendition on Chunari Chunari song has been widely shared online. During an interview, she even said that she likes Bollywood dance a lot before breaking out into singing the song. The Spanish actress also performed a few dance steps while humming the song. Watch the video below:

Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

Fans of the Money Heist have showered love on the video. So far the video has been viewed over 80,000 times on the microblogging platform. Interestingly, Sushmita Sen, who appeared in the 1999 film Biwi No 1 opposite Salman Khan, had also taken to Twitter to lend her stamp of approval to Ituño’s rendition. She tweeted, “Yeh baat!!” and added a bunch of emojis.

However, this is not the first time that a video related to Money Heist series has gone viral. Eagle-eyed fans had found a commercial, where Miguel Herrán, who plays Rio on the popular Netflix show Money Heist, was featured. The commercial was five years old and fans have noticed only now.

Similarly, a video of Nairobi actor Alba Flores speaking Telugu in the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer (2013), had gone viral. She had played the role of Telugu speaking woman in the film.

