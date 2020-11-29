Gigi Hadid hasn’t shared a complete look of her daughter, Zigi yet and fans are craving for it since the time she became a mom. Though the supermodel has started giving little looks of her it’s only teasing us and making us want to take a better look at her.

Recently Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda also shared an adorable pic of the model and her daughter on Instagram Stories. In the pic, we can see Gigi planting a kiss on the cheeks of ZiGi and it makes for a heart-melting shot. Yolanda has used a bunch of heart emojis on the pic and also a GIF which says, “you are my sunshine”

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated 1st Thanksgiving after the birth of Zigi. While it was heartening to see the setup for celebrations the presence of Zayn Malik was missed.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik’s mother Trisha Malik celebrated her 51st birthday recently. The former One Direction singer and Gigi arranged a special cake to celebrate her birthday. The supermodel took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures of the occasion.

The newly-turned parents marked Mamma Malik’s birthday in their own way. The photo shared on Instagram showed that the couple put together a diamond-shaped cake surrounded by strawberries. Two candles “5” and “1” were also placed on it. Some decorations were also added on top of the cake, which read “51 & Fabulous”.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also recently celebrated Halloween. The supermodel decided to give fans a look at their happy family on the occasion of Halloween 2020. So she took to Instagram and shared the first family photo, where she can be seen posing alongside former One Direction singer and baby ZiGi in the same frame dressed up for the occasion. Zayn also channelled his love for Harry Potter in the picture.

However, it was baby ZiGi that took the limelight. The little munchkin can be seen comfortable in her dad’s arms while he gazed at her adorably. Even Gigi couldn’t take her eyes off as she clicked the picture.

