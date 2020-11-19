Jamie Lee Curtis and Rough House Productions had got a chance to fulfil the final wish of a terminally ill fan. Anthony Woodle, who was a super horror fan, was also an aspiring director, the 29-year-old man was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer in 2019. He got married to his longtime girlfriend Emilee one hour before his death. The ceremony was officiated by none of the than the ordained minister Curtis.

Advertisement

Anthony had been in touch with Rough House Productions, the South Carolina house that is reviving the famous Halloween franchise. Through the production company, he got connected with Jamie Lee Curtis. They had talked about various things like his health, his wedding plans and the new movie. Not just that, Curtis offered to officiate the wedding, and the arrangements were made for Sept 13.

Advertisement

But Anthony’s health deteriorated dramatically on the day of the ceremony. Jamie Lee Curtis was on the phone call throughout when Anthony’s family was praying for his wellbeing, by surrounding the bed where he was lying unconscious. The ceremony began at 10:30 PM.

According to Deadline, “Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” Jamie Lee Curtis said. “We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.”

Anthony Woodle passed away at 11:17 PM. But before his death, he and Emilee became the first outsiders to watch the upcoming thriller Halloween Kills. The makers had arranged a private screening for the couple. The movie will release for the public in 2021

Emilee said to Charleston’s Post and Courier media outlet, “That was the most I’ve seen him smile — during and after the movie.”

Must Read: Remember The Split Rumours Between Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello? The Stitches Singer Is To Be Blamed For It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube