Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look like a match made in heaven. Their chemistry was first seen in their music video, Señorita and there was no looking back. From videos of their hilarious French kiss to celebrating Halloween together – there’s nothing about the duo that is skipped by their fans. But there was a brief period when everybody thought they’re over. Here’s the truth behind it.

It was back in August that gossip mill stated that the couple is on a break. Shawn and Camilla both were said to have given each other space in order to focus on their respective careers. All of sudden, fans even saw fewer pictures and low social media PDA which fuelled the reports further.

Now, Shawn Mendes has opened up about the time he almost sabotaged his relationship with Camila Cabello. The Stitches singer states that he was suffering from anxiety and felt weak to share about it with his ladylove. Owing to the same, he maintained distance for almost a month.

In a conversation with Metro, Shawn Mendes shared, “I have always considered myself a really vulnerable guy, I was the guy who wrote In My Blood. ‘I’m the guy who talks about anxiety. I’m cool, I’m sensitive, I’m vulnerable. I always thought of myself that way until I had a girlfriend who I was so serious about, then I realised how much I was scared of being the weak man.”

Sharing how it messed his relationship with Camila Cabello, Shawn continued, “I was on the verge of ruining our relationship. And then when you come out on the other end you’re like, “Listen, I’m struggling here — it’s hard for me to even say this to you”, everything starts building and growing and getting stronger.’”

Well, we’re really glad that Shawn Mendes finally ended up sharing everything with Camila and saved their relationship! Because at the end ‘she loves it when he calls her Señorita!’

