Bobby Brown Jr, the 28-year-old son of singer-songwriter Bobby Brown and a stepson of the late Whitney Houston was found dead in his California home on Wednesday. His death was confirmed by his elder brother Landon Brown on Instagram. Read on to know more.

Singer-songwriter Landon confirms the death of his younger brother on Instagram post captioned, “I love you forever King.” Bobby, who was following his father’s footsteps with a music career, was one of the two children from the 11-year on-and-off relationship between Brown Sr. and Kim Ward that ended in 2011. Brown Sr. then married singer Whitney Houston.

According to LAPD public information officer Jeff Lee, police responded to a medical emergency at 1:50 p.m. to find the deceased male, later identified as Brown Jr., at his California home. While no further details regarding the cause of his death were revealed yet but Lee claims that no foul play was suspected, reports USA Today.

Brown Jr. released his first single “Say Something” in September. He had previously appeared on the family’s short-lived 2005 Bravo reality show, “Being Bobby Brown,” along with his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown. At that time he was just 13.

Bobby Brown Jr. is survived by both his parents and five siblings, LaPrincia, 30, Landon, 34, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, 5, Hendrix, 4. His unfortunate death comes five years after his step-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. She was the daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012. Reportedly, Bobbi Brown, who was 22 at that time, succumbed to her injuries six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub.

It was suspected that Bobbi Brown may have sustained injuries by her ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon during a domestic argument. However, he was never charged anything related to the incident. As per the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office report she died from being immersed in water and drug intoxication that led to pneumonia. However, medical experts were unable to rule whether her death was ‘due to intentional or accidental causes.’

Two days later, Bobbi was buried next to her legendary mother at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey reports Daily Mail.

